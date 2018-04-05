Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister begins shoot in London

The Accidental Prime Minister, a political drama based on the book by Sanjaya Baru and with veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role has commenced principal photography in London on Monday

The Accidental Prime Minister is a political drama that traces the making and unmaking of former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh.

Speaking about the project, Anupam Kher said, "The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality."

The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer and also features Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, the former media advisor to the PM. The script is written by Mayank Tewari, who recently won the Asian Film Awards for India's official Oscar's entry - Newton. The film is produced by Bohra Bros and is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

