Anupriya Goenka: Motivated to do good work

As Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest actioner War eyes the R300-crore mark at the box office, co-actor Anupriya Goenka is enjoying the impetus her career has received. War marks yet another Bollywood offering for the actor who has previously featured in Padmaavat (2018) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The actor alludes that the more films she adds to her kitty, the fewer the auditions that she must give, each day.

"The success of my past films have opened a lot of doors. The kind of appreciation coming in for my act in War has motivated me further to do good work. Initially, I would give seven to eight auditions a day, including those for commercials and television. Now, I've become selective. I'm now approached for [specific] roles, which is a big thing. Apart from that, [I am also part of] narrations. That is a different learning experience."

Goenka, who started her career in 2013 with Worth The Kiss, says she doesn't give her nod to roles she isn't convinced about "I've never been in a hurry. I've always been sure about myself, and have not picked up anything that comes my way."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates