Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya passes away; didn't think condition was fatal, say friends

Aditya Paudwal, son of veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal, succumbed to kidney failure on Friday, at the age of 35. His friend and associate DJ Shiezwood, who arrived at Anuradha's home a few days ago for the recording of a bhajan, said that it was all sudden, as he seemed to be in good health. "Then, a week ago, Anuradha ji called me and said he wasn't keeping well. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital and was having difficulty in breathing. His kidney functions were found to be off the charts. The doctors wanted to stabilise him before addressing it, and hence put him on a ventilator. Then, his BP fell to 33-42. In the morning, he passed away," says Sheizwood, adding that COVID-19 had been ruled out as a possible cause of death.

Rohan Gokhale, one half of the Marathi musician duo Rohan-Rohan, and a frequent collaborator of Aditya, had been working with him on a couple of upcoming Marathi films. "He had been ill for a while, but we didn't think it would lead to this. Even when we were working on the film Thackeray, he was undergoing treatment. Twelve days ago, I was discussing the background score of a film with him, and now, I learnt of his passing. We were told he had been hospitalised, and there was some sort of infection, but no one knew it would lead to this," says Gokhale, who has also worked with Aditya on films like Bonus, and Sanjay Dutt's Baba.

Gokhale says Aditya kept a low profile and had a fine music sensibility that went beyond mass appeal. "His knowledge of orchestral programming was amazing, and he was a great table player. For the Thackeray track, Saheb tu, we wanted a grand song, but not one with an Indian flavour. We wanted an [international] feel, and were told that if we wanted something along the lines of Hans Zimmer and John Williams, he was the guy to go to."

Gokhale's collaborator Rohan Pradhan remembers Aditya as a "genius, and a beautiful musician". "When we were at his place before the lockdown, he was so happy. He had lost a lot of weight, and was feeling good about it. He was a beautiful human being and was good with everyone around him," he says.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news