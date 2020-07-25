Anurag Kashyap claims nepotism by media, audience; drags Taimur Ali Khan into the debate

Taimur Ali Khan visited cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and it became the top trend on social media. The paparazzi's favourite stepped out in a colour-coordinated mask. Enough reason for netizens to spark a meme fest on Twitter.

Anurag Kashyap dragged the munchkin into the nepotism debate by asking, "This is nepotism by media because this is what you, the audience, wants to see. So isn't it nepotism by you, the audience, too?" Tim oozes cuteness and fans can't see beyond it.

The nepotism debate was started all over again after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. Considered an 'outsider' in Bollywood, his death sparked off an 'insider-outsider' row once again, and star kids like Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, among others, were targeted.

Speaking of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, his last film was just released on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. It was bitter-sweet moment for his millions of fans across the country to get a glimpse of the star one last time.

A mid-day review of his film, Dil Bechara, reads, "There are so many overt and coded references to death, including death by suicide, all through this movie that I'm just waiting for Internet to explode, pointing out references and ironies, making this far more a metaphysical an experience than all of Rajput's #selfmusings put together. Already a friend I can see on Twitter has spotted Rajput wearing a T-shirt that has 'Help' written on it. There is a line in the film, "We can't decide when we're going to die." Well, he did."

