Anurag Kashyap does not reveal dates of Sri Lanka stay to avoid being manipulated

Filmaker Anurag Kashyap had recorded his detailed statement at the Versova police station on Thursday in the rape case registered against him. While he dismissed all allegations, Kashyap's lawyer has also claimed that he was abroad that month.

The survivor had mentioned the month and year of the alleged incident but not the date. According to a police officer, Kashyap has deliberately not revealed the days he was abroad, as the actor accusing him of rape could allegedly manipulate the day of incident and claim it on a day that the director was in Mumbai. He also said Kashyap has not submitted documents supporting this claim of being abroad.

So far, the police have recorded the statements of two witnesses, the driver who drove the survivor's car to the filmmaker's house, and the other, her manager. Police said the witnesses did not mentioned the date of the incident, they only mentioned the month and year of the alleged incident.

'Not furnished evidence'

A detailed statement was released by Kashyap's lawyer in which she revealed that in the month and year which was mentioned in the FIR by the survivor, he was abroad, in Sri Lanka.

"Anurag Kashyap has recorded his statement on October 1 but he hasn't furnished evidence to support his statement of being abroad. Kashyap has not revealed the date of the incident purposely. Since the survivor has not revealed the date of the incident, if Kashyap reveals his Sri Lanka stay dates, she could manipulate the day of incident and claim it happened on a day that he was in Mumbai," said a police officer.

"We have provided information and data of the Facebook account of the survivor. Now the police have to retrieve it as part of the investigation. We also met NCW personnel in Delhi today, and they have instructed the police to retrieve the online social media account data," said Nitin Satpute, the survivor's advocate.

Police seek CDR

The police said they have contacted the cellular service provider seeking Call Detail Records of the survivor, witnesses and the alleged accused.

"It is difficult to get CDR data from 2013. One year old normal course data is provided to the police and agencies by the service provider. If data older than a year is required, the police/agencies will have to approach the Bombay High Court or the Supreme Court. The police/agencies will have to bear the cost. If a case is related to a national security issue, the service provider provides such data without court orders," said retired ACP Sunil Deshmukh.

2013

Year the alleged crime was committed

