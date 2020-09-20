Anurag Kashyap: Parineeti Chopra didn't want to work with Sushant Singh Rajput as he was a television actor

Anurag Kashyap has made some revelations in his recent interview about Sushant Singh Rajput, Hasee Toh Phasee, the film he co-produced in 2014, and why Parineeti Chopra didn't want to work with him.

While speaking to journalist Faye D'Souza, Kashyap revealed, "We had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said 'I don't want to work with a television actor'. So, we explained to her that who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor."

He added, "And she was doing a film called Shuddh Desi Romance and she must have gone and spoken to YRF, they called him and said 'Why don't you come and do Shuddh Desi Romance and not do that film?' And he disappeared on us." He even spoke about the late actor ghosting people.

He stated, "Sushant Singh Rajput had six blockbusters. It would take another four years of films not working for him to write off totally. A lot of people at that time didn't know what he was going through. It is only now that it has come out that he was dealing with depression."

He added, "But the problem the industry had with him at that time was that he was ghosting people. The problem was not that he would misbehave. People who would meet him would say Sushant Singh Rajput is a great boy, who behaves very well, who is sensitive, who is nice. But he would just ghost and disappear."

