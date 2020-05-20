Anurag Kashyap shares his experience of playing a laidback inspector in Ghoomketu

Ghoomketu is set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 22. The film, directed Pushpendra Nath Mishra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna.

Ghoomketu is a comedy-drama based on an inexperienced writer, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. Anurag Kashyap plays a cop here. Ghoomketu has been directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN).

Anurag Kashyap will be seen playing a cop in the film. When asked about his role, Anurag shares, "I didn't need to do any prep. I was in between shoots and I am a reluctant actor so playing lazy came easily. And I was also at the most unfit at that time and that went with the character. Also, somehow I have only played a cop in my last three outings as an actor, including Ghoomketu now. If not an evil cop then a corrupt or a lazy cop but never a good cop."

This quirky comedy is all set to confuse, entertain and make you laugh, this Eid weekend. The film will stream on the platform 22 May onwards!

