Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena's Phantom Films dissolves

bollywood

There has been buzz about differences among them including alleged sexual harassment charges against Vikas Bahl by one of the production house's employees

Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena

Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena have decided to dissolve their production house, Phantom Films, and go their separate ways.

On Saturday, Kashyap tweeted, "Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end. We did our best and we succeeded and we failed. But I know for sure we will come out of this stronger, wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best (sic)."

Motwane also took to social media to write that they were closing shop seven years after they came together. There has been buzz about differences among them including alleged sexual harassment charges against Bahl by one of the production house's employees.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates