Anuritta Jha: Don't know one girl who's not had a crush on Bobby Deol

Enjoying the adulation coming her way post the release of MX player's Ashram, Anuritta Jha is pretty much in her best phase. The actress, who after her brief stint in Gangs of Wasseypur, believes she is in her best phase. Jha talks to mid-day.com about working with her crush Bobby Deol, and her journey so far.

How has been your journey till now?

It's been a hell of a rollercoaster ride and I think its gonna be like that, I feel life is all about that, but more important is what you become from it, its always a choice. As a person, I have grown and become a better person with all the failures rejections and successes and fame.

And as an actor, one can only grow when life happens and you learn from it and so I am doing that.I am more focused and positive, hoping life to be more beautiful and less bumpy from here on.

How hard it is to sustain in Bollywood when you have a tag of a small-town girl with you?

The most important thing and the most difficult thing that I experienced is reaching out and getting work from people, the strangest thing is people know you, they have seen your work and still, you have to keep reminding them of your existence as an actor. There is a constant pressure to be out there, be visible and that's what is most difficult for me, but I am learning.

How was your working experience with Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol?

Prakash Jha sir is a perfectionist and one-man army, he is so so well equipped with all aspects of film making and the passion with which he invests every second of his time in progressing towards his work is absolutely commendable. I have learned a lot from him. And Bobby Deol is one of the most beautiful people or superstar I have worked with, I don't know one girl who's not had a crush on him post-Barsaat and so, did I. And for me to be working with Jha sir and bobby was like living a dream. Even though these may look like baby steps to others but ask someone who has no family background in films and who comes from a small town like Katihar in Bihar to be doing these kinds of projects, it's huge for me.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

3 films are line up as and when they will release.

Mithila Makhan - national award-winning film.

Helmet

Rocketry - R.madhavan

A web series for Hotstar

What's your take on the insider V/s outsider conversation going on in the industry?

I really have not reached a point where I actually understand this, but maybe I will know it as I progress in my work. But I don't think I will ever fight to be an insider if that exits.

How was your lockdown experience in Mumbai? What changes did lockdown bring in you?

I think lockdown had been a big learning experience, for a personal-growth and understanding that don't take life so seriously. Especially with so many fab actors gone, I feel life should be lived not only to be an actor but to be happy in doing many other things. But never give up on your dreams.

