Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra call it quits? Here's the truth

Recently, there was news that model-VJ Anusha Dandekar and actor Karan Kundrra, one of television's hottest couples, had broken up. The report suggested that there was trouble in paradise and the couple had thus parted ways.

Now, however, a recent report in Pinkvilla suggests that while there is trouble, but the couple hasn't broken up. A source close to the development told the website that though 'there might be a little problem in the relationship, things haven't reached the point of a breakup as yet'.

Anusha and Karan have been living together for a long time now, and the pair has never shied away from being seen or clicked together. At the beginning of their relationship, however, Anusha had faced problems from trolls who would send her hate messages just because she was with Karan.

In an old interview, Anusha had shared, "I am trolled a lot. Since the time I started dating Karan, my life has changed. It has been difficult for me. Every morning I read at least 50 hate comments saying, 'You aren't cultured or aren't good'."

Well, we sure hope Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra find a way to resolve their issues and stick together!

