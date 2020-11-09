Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's unseen picture goes viral, actress flaunts her baby bump

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were in UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League. Kohli's team, Royal Challangers Bangalore were recently eliminated from the tournament after losing the game to SunRisers Hyderabad. But now, a picture of the actress and Kohli has gone viral on social media where the actress could be seen flaunting her baby bump.

The picture was posted by Shubham Raheja, the skill developer of RCB, have a look at the post right here:

The couple is expected to welcome their child and embrace parenthood in January 2021. They tied the knot on December 11, 2017 at a private ceremony at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was a floral-themed one with only the couple's families and a few friends in attendance.

Sharma began her career in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and went on to do films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaaga, Sanju, and Zero. She has been on a hiatus since the release of the film in 2018 but been active as a producer and bankrolled content like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

