Anushka Sharma begins filming her biopic film Jhulan Goswami

Anushka Sharma began shooting for the biopic of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The first day of shoot on Saturday saw Goswami on the set. After Zero (2018), Sharma took her time to sign her next. As prep, she needn't look beyond home. Hubby Virat Kohli can provide tips.

In 2018, the actor starred in as many as four films, Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. While Pari and Sanju did well at the box office, Sui Dhaaga and Zero bombed and Anushka decided to take a break from films for a bit. She then concentrated on her production house, Clean Slate Films, which has already signed the Laila Majnu lead pair, Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri, for their horror project, Bulbul.

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated New Year 2020 with a holiday in Switzerland. In fact, the couple caught up with other Bollywood celebs who also were there, including Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

