Anushka Sharma: I intend to keep working for as long as I live

Anushka Sharma is back in town and although pregnant and counting down days to delivery, she clearly has no issues shooting during the pandemic! Anushka also announced that she intends to start shooting for films as soon as she delivers her child, due in January 2021.

Anushka, who is currently shooting back to back endorsements after creating a protective, full-proof bio-bubble with her staff, says, "It's been great being on the set actually and meeting my entire team and soaking in the madness of shoots. In fact, I have loved being back on the sets and shooting. This year has been tough for our industry but I'm happy to see it restarting again with the same amount of passion and energy."

The soon-to-be mother says she was careful before taking the decision to shoot during the pandemic. Anushka was clear that she was only okay to be on the sets provided all safety precautions were met. So, her entire staff has been repeatedly tested for coronavirus. The team is also super-protective about the pregnant actress and have been quarantining thoroughly and not meeting anyone till they don't wrap working with Anushka. Given the stringent steps, Anushka is feeling relieved on sets because an actor will have to shoot without masks and other protective gear, and is most at risk.

"I had to be fully sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I was shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful to understand all the COVID-19 precautions being taken. I'm thankful to everyone for putting all the necessary steps for me to shoot. The virus is here to stay and life has to embrace the new normal and deal with coronavirus with the strictest precaution which is what I have done in my case," she says.

Anushka is sure that she would like to start shooting films immediately after she delivers her baby. Industry buzz is that Anushka will return to doing full-fledged work by May, 2021. She says, "Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."

