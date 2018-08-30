Anushka Sharma on Sui Dhaaga: I took only 20 minutes to get into the look

bollywood

Anushka Sharma and costume director Jalan decode her de-glam avatar in Sui Dhaaga

Staying true to her character of Mamta, an embroidery artist in the heartland of India, Anushka Sharma can be seen sporting printed sarees and no make-up in Sui Dhaaga — Made In India. Costume designer Darshan Jalan reveals that her de-glam look was the result of several brainstorming sessions with director Sharat Katariya and the actor, followed by multiple look tests, before the Varun Dhawan starrer rolled in February.

Jalan was offered a concise brief at the onset — every small-town housewife must identify with Sharma's look. "It was clear from the word go that Anushka's character would wear synthetic sarees primarily because they are cheap, but also because they dry quickly after a wash," he says, alluding that convenience would be a primary concern for the character rather than style. The designer reveals that he borrowed ideas from incidents in his life.

"I have vivid memories of a lady coming to our house every Saturday to collect donation for the local temple. She always wore synthetic sarees and covered her head. It was not only a tradition but also served as a shield from the heat. Memories like these became reference points."

Though her look was a far cry from her previous glamorous outings, Sharma says fear never played on her mind while taking to the challenge. "Full marks to Darshan and make-up artist Clover Wootton for making Mamta relatable. From the dhaaga that I wear around my neck to the decision of going sans make-up — all this has created the character. The best part is that it would take me 20 minutes flat to get into the look."

