Anushka Sharma on Tanushree Dutta row: Frightening to know details

bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan spoke about the ongoing Tanushree Dutta's case

Anushka Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

On Friday, at the success press conference of their latest release, Sui Dhaaga, lauded Tanushree Dutta's courage for coming out in the open and speak against the harassment she faced on the sets of 'Horn OK Pleassss'. The actors advocated for a safe working environment for everyone. Talking about the details coming out in regards to this 2008 incident, Anushka says that the details are "extremely frightening" and it is unfair to get into character analysis at this juncture.

"For Tanushree Dutta to speak about this is not easy. It takes a lot of courage to come out there and say these things, knowing the tide you are going to be against when you come out and speak. That's the reason that people don't even speak," said Anushka Sharma.

Further adding that it is everyone's duty to respect Tanushree for speaking out, the Sanju star said, "The fact that she is doing that, and she has the courage to speak, it's our duty, collectively, the industry, media, everyone, to just respect a woman when she's speaking. No one should get into value judgements, character analysis, and all the other things that normally happen in such a scenario."

Anushka Sharma, who owns a production house of her own, opined that a workplace should be the safest place for a person after their homes. "I will tell you something. Not just as a woman, but on an individual level, your workplace should be the safest environment after your home. You should not feel threatened or in danger while performing your duties; whatever profession you might be in. You have to feel safeguarded," Anushka said.

The 36-year-old expressed hope that this episode encourages other women to address the issues they have faced. She said it's very important to create an environment where a woman feels safe to come out and speak.

Her co-star, Varun, also stressed on the importance of creating a safe environment at one's workplace and said if such kind of an incident had taken place on his film's set, he would have tried to prevent it.

"It's all about care at the workplace. Each one of us should be responsible for other's safety. If something of such sort is happening on my film's set, I will make sure that I go and try to prevent it from happening. You cannot let violence take over. The matter should be investigated. Let's get a conclusion, said the Kalank star.

Tanushree has alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the 2008-film 'Horn Ok Pleasss'. She has accused him of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number in the movie.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma: Would've Been Hurt, Confused If Sui Dhaaga Wasn't Appreciated

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI