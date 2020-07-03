Anushka Sharma seeks a different route

Anushka Sharma feels people have seen enough of formulaic films and are done with traditional ways of storytelling. "For us, how uniquely we tell a story is extremely important, and we have tried to tell our stories as differently as possible. I have always felt that a visual trigger to storytelling is key to hold the attention of audiences today, and it also allows us an unexpectedly new route to present an idea that has never been seen before by audiences," says the actor, adding that her offerings, including Phillauri, Pari, and Bulbbul, have all been attempts made in that direction.

"While we have accidentally created a sub-genre of supernatural feminism films, we have consciously told the story through the lens of clutter-breaking visual effects."

