Anushka Sharma shares a hard-hitting note on 'privilege of having a male child'

There has been widespread outrage from Bollywood over the Hathras and Balrampur rape cases, and rightly so. Actors have spoken out demanding justice for the victims. Now, in an upfront, honest post on Instagram, Anushka Sharma has spoken about the so-called 'privilege of having a male child' and how it's has been viewed with a myopic vision.

Anushka Sharma wrote, "In our society having a male child is seen as a 'privilege'. Of course, it's no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view. The only 'privilege' is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That's your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don't think of it as a PRIVILEGE."

Take a look at the post below:

Anushka Sharma touches upon points that every parent with a son must think hard about. It's not about privilege, but about how we raise our children.

Recently, Swara Bhasker, too, spoke up about the need to fight against the 'rape epidemic' that India is facing today. She said, "It is time we start fighting against the rape epidemic... and today we are standing against it here and we have to win." Swara also joined civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits who had gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday to demand justice for the Hathras victim.

