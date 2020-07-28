Anushka Sharma shares a throwback video to the time when 'someone touching your face' was relaxing!

Anushka Sharma is an absolute riot on Instagram. The fact that she has amassed 40 million followers on the social media platform is a testimony to her staggering following that also stems from her ability to indulge in unabashed fun and frolic!

Her latest post on Instagram is all about the emotion of nostalgia. And the video she has shared with fans has to do something with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. In the video, the actress can be seen enjoying a face massage and also says that this was the time when 'someone touching your face was relaxing'.

Have a look at the video right here:

Kunal Kemmu was one of the first Bollywood actors to comment on the video, who shared the laughing emoji. Her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan wrote- "Hahahaa" (sic), Karan Wahi also commented with the tilted laughing emojis, there were three of them. Mouni Roy commented- "The uttery buttery skin though." (sic)

And who can forget that immensely liked and viral video where she asked her husband and the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli, to hit a four, imitating a fan from the stadium? It has been a while since she shared that video so have a look right here again:

Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. She's known for films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Sui Dhaaga, and Sanju.

As a producer, she has made some bold and brave choices like NH10, Pari, and Phillauri, and has also backed a show like Paatal Lok, which was widely acclaimed. Her last project as a producer was Bulbbul, which streamed on Netflix.

