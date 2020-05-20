Anushka Sharma: The success of Paatal Lok is because of its content!

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz is currently all everyone can talk about thanks to their newest offering, Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok. The show has got thunderous applause from the audiences and critics alike, and the Sharma siblings sure must be delighted!

Created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok has quickly garnered a sort of cult following already. Anushka tells us exclusively, "I'm overwhelmed with the love and adulation that audiences and critics have showered on our labour of love Paatal Lok. The success of Paatal Lok is because of its content. In today's day and age, superlative content is truly the most important yardstick and Karnesh and I, at Clean Slate Filmz, have always looked to give audiences something that they might have never seen before."

She adds, "As a producer who is also an actor, I have only tried to entertain through innovative, highly engaging and clutter-breaking storytelling. Karnesh and I realised quite early that content landscape was going to witness a massive change as we get more and more exposed to global content and I have tried to bring my learnings on this as an actor at play with Karnesh at Clean Slate Filmz."

Anushka says the success of Paatal Lok validates the company's focus on content curation. She says, "Despite being a young production house, we have stuck our neck out and thankfully our instinctive content choices have stood out. It has been a huge learning experience for all of us at Clean Slate Filmz as we have taken baby steps into having a razor-sharp focus on content curation. The success of Paatal Lok is a massive validation of our beliefs, planning and curation strategies."

Anushka credits the entire team of Paatal Lok for this incredible success and says she has learnt so much as a producer in the process.

She says, "We share this incredible moment with our entire team, who have shared our vision and taught us many things in the process. Paatal Lok's creator Sudip Sharma has been the captain of the team, leading from the front. It is his brilliance that has captured the underbelly from a lens that's unique, inspiring and discomforting."

Anushka adds, "The directors of the show Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun Dhaware have starkly and breathtakingly brought alive the rawness of the script on screen and our exceptionally talented cast led by Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and the likes of Swastika Mukherjee, Niharika, Jagjeet, Gul Panag, Ishwak, Asif Basra, among others have poured their hearts out to translate the magic of script to screen."

