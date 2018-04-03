Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan appeal for your safety

Sui Dhaaga actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan joined Delhi cops in attempt to prevent reckless driving



A file photo of Varun Dhawan with officers in Mumbai

The Delhi Traffic Police has roped in Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan to spread awareness about road safety through a series of videos. The actors, who were in the capital for the shoot of their upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga, shot at Chandni Chowk and Shankar Market amid tight security.



Anushka Sharma

A senior traffic police officer reportedly said, "We wanted to do an event with them to promote safe driving but they were on a tight schedule. We have recorded their video messages. They will be uploaded on our Twitter handle." In a video message that was shared yesterday on the Traffic Police's handle, Anushka Sharma is seen urging people wear helmets while driving. "Delhi Police does a lot for our safety. Your life is important for you, and your loved ones. You should drive safely and, while riding a motorcycle, you should always wear a helmet," the actor said in the message.

Varun Dhawan's video message is likely to be uploaded today. Interestingly, the actor's association with the project comes after he was previously chided by the Mumbai traffic police on Twitter after mid-day published a photo of the actor taking a selfie with a fan in the middle of a busy street.

Also View Photos: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma on the sets of Sui Dhaaga in Delhi

