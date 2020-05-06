Anushka Sharma's pet Bruno passes away, actress shares heartbreaking post

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Anushka Sharma's pet Bruno passed away and the actress took to her Instagram account to announce this. It was a throwback picture that had her, Bruno, and Virat Kohli in one frame.

Writing Bruno, RIP, she also commented with three hearts. For all those who have pets at their homes, this news will surely pierce you. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram ♥ï¸ Bruno ♥ï¸ RIP ♥ï¸ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onMay 5, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT

And the post attracted a lot of celebrity reactions and they all had their hearts for the actress and her pet. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Diana Penty, and Zoya Akhtar commented with a heart.

Even Kohli, who was very close to Bruno, commented with a heartfelt tribute on his Twitter account and wrote- "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace ðâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/R1XSF3ES5o — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 6, 2020

As we stated above, for all those who had or have a pet at home, they will surely be left teary-eyed.

