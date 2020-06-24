Anvita Dutt on Bulbbul producer Anushka Sharma: She'll do everything in her power to make a story come alive

Writer Anvita Dutt is going through a gamut of emotions as her directorial debut, Bulbbul, drops on Netflix today. "But, the dominant emotion is sheer joy," says Dutt, who has been part of the industry for almost 15 years, juggling two distinct roles of screenplay writer and lyricist. "I like change. So, when I wrote Bulbbul, I promised myself that I will direct it."

The supernatural drama — featuring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam — is backed by Anushka Sharma. Dutt previously collaborated with the star on Phillauri (2017) as the screenplay writer and Pari (2018) on which she served as the lyricist. "I have known Anushka and her brother Karnesh for long. Karnesh had read the script of Bulbbul during his merchant navy days, and told me if he ever turned filmmaker, he would produce it," recounts the writer-turned-director.



Anushka Sharma

Years since the episode, Dutt is glad that Karnesh kept his word. She believes that Sharma has a discerning eye for scripts, which makes her one of the finest producers. "Anushka is a storyteller, which is clear from the kind of films she has made. Karnesh and she invest deeply in the script, and give you everything in their power to help you make the story come alive. Bulbbul has shaped up exactly as I had charted it out on the storyboard."



A still from Bulbbul

Ask her if she has reservations about her debut film releasing digitally, and she laughs, "As a storyteller, my aim is to reach out to people. I would be happy even if it was a part of a bioscope show. Now, the film will be screened across the globe."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news