AP: 9 held for raping minor forced into prostitution

Nine people have been arrested, four months after they allegedly raped a minor girl from Nellore district who was forced into prostitution by her relative.

Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district police arrested Syed Salman, 24, from Kondapi; Katragadda Siva Kumar, 24 and Unnam Naveen, 31, from Chowtlapalem; Burramsetty Ravi Teja, 24, Singarayikonda and Gondi Vamsi Krishna, 24, from Kondamurusupalem.

Others included Kasireddy Brahma Reddy, 25, from Chintalapalem; Dhanyasi Deva Prakash, 24, from Ulavapadu; Ravuri Aravind, 25, from Ponnaluru and Komatla Yedukondalu, 30, from Kothapatnam.

The incident occurred on July 18, when police acted on a tip-off to raid a house in Madevapuram village of Kandukur mandal to find a minor girl in a pathetic condition after being raped by multiple men.

One Nadendla Madhavi, who lives in Vijayawada forged a deal with the minor’s sister-in-law to put her into prostitution for five days at a cost of Rs 27,000.

"Madhavi kept the minor girl at a vacant home in Madevapuram village and started sending men. We got a tip-off on July 18 and raided that house, rescued the girl and arrested four people," a Prakasam district Disha official said.

Madhavi, owner of the house and the minor girl's sister-in-law from Nellore were arrested.

However, police could not immediately zero in on the men who raped the minor girl as Madhavi hid her cellphones to make it difficult to trace.

After persistent efforts, police managed to trace the digital trail left by the nine accused while paying money to Madhavi through a payments app.

Police contacted the Bengaluru-based fintech company to elicit more details and the banking channels used to pay Madhavi to finally crack the case, along with the cellular phone coordinates which existed at the crime location during those five days.

All the nine men have been arrested under IPC Sections 342, 370 (4), 376 (2) and relevant POCSO and Prevention of PIT Act Sections.

Police were making arrangements to produce them at a magistrate's home.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever