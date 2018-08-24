Aparshakti Khurana: Challenge is to have different journey than my brother

bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana began his acting career with supporting roles and he says it was a conscious move as he does not want to fall in the ambit of the nepotism debate

Unlike his brother Ayushmann Khurana, a successful leading hero since six years, Aparshakti began his acting career with supporting roles and he says it was a conscious move as he does not want to fall in the ambit of the "nepotism" debate.

He entered the industry with films like Aamir Khan's "Dangal" and Karan Johar produced "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

"If I would have entered the industry the way my brother did neither I would have been satisfied with my journey nor the audience would have been convinced. The challenge for me is to have a different journey than my brother.

"I've been patient enough to choose roles which don't, on the face of it, make me a star brother and I don't fall in the ambit of the nepotism debate," Aparshakti told PTI.

The actor says the decision to choose this path was mutual and conscious.

"I've deliberately taken a longer route. Ayushmann told me to do this, it was wise enough for an elder brother to make his younger brother understand that the journey is more important," he says.

Aparshakti began his career as an RJ before eventually coming to Mumbai to pursue his dream of acting.

The 25-year-old actor says in the past he was also offered solo hero films which he turned down as he was not too excited by the storyline.

He believes that refusing a solo project is the "toughest" thing to do for any artiste but he chose not to do it because he would not have gained any knowledge as an actor by doing them.

"They not only come with leading roles but good money and the fact that they might fulfil my dream of becoming a bigger artiste. An artiste comes here to do these roles.

"There were three films in the past year and a half. Two of them tanked and one didn't even release. I would rather do small parts in good films than do a big part in a bad film, which takes away your credibility."

The actor says one has to be "very patient in this field" and work satisfaction is of utmost importance for any artiste.

He will also be seen in a film called "Rajma Chawal" alongside veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Aparshakti is aware that it is not as big a movie as "Dangal" but he agreed to do it because he liked the idea and the team working on it.

His aim, he says, has always been to grasp as much as he could from the team, while shooting for a film.

His next release is Rajkummar Rao's "Stree", that will arrive in theatres on August 31. Besides this, Aparshakti is currently shooting for Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra starrer "Jabariya Jodi", and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's "Luka Chuppi"

