Aparshakti Khurana gears up to shoot the final schedule of 'Helmet' in Mumbai

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who has been currently making the most of his time back home in Chandigarh with his family will soon be heading back to Mumbai. According to latest supports, the multi-talented star will be returning to the bay to complete shooting the remaining portions of his upcoming film - 'Helmet'. Co-produced by Dino Morea, the film will feature Pranutan Bahl opposite Aparshakti Khurana. Interestingly, 'Helmet' marks his first outing as a solo lead actor. After carving his niche as a fine actor with some interesting character roles, he hopes to impress the audiences with this quirky release.

Meanwhile, Khurana will be resuming the shoot of Helmet September 7 onwards in Mumbai with the entire cast and crew while taking all the necessary precautions. It's said that Aparshakti will be shooting the climax of the film in the upcoming schedule.

Confirming the same, Aparshakti Khurana said in an official statement, "I'm really excited to be back on the sets and start shoot once again after such a long time. I've really missed doing this and will soon be heading to Mumbai to shoot the final schedule of 'Helmet', which mainly includes the climax."

Directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Dino Morea, 'Helmet' is a quirky comedy that depicts the ground reality in the heartlands of the country where talking about protection is still considered to be inappropriate and awkward. The film also includes Ashish Verma and Abhishek Banerjee in interesting roles.

