Aparshakti Khurana gives a hilarious twist to his intimate scene with Pranutan Bahl from their film Helmet

Aparshakti Khurana is glad that he has wrapped up the shoot of Helmet. Satram Ramani's quirky comedy about safe sex, co-starring Pranutan Bahl, has intimate scenes. Khurana wondered how they would have shot for Dino Morea's production in the current scenario. He shared a still on Instagram and photoshopped it to add face shields. "We'd need protection for shooting such scenes. Protection matlab—mask. What were you thinking," he laughed aloud.

Have a look at the hilarious post right here:

Helmet is a metaphorical title that describes the vitality of safe sex in today's times. Khurana marked his arrival in the Hindi film industry with Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal in 2016. Over the years, the actor has delivered strong performances in films like Stree, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and now Helmet should be a worthy title as well/

Bahl made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Salman Khan's production, Notebook along with Zaheer Iqbal. This marks her second Bollywood outing.

