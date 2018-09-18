Aparshakti Khurrana to play Parineeti Chopra's childhood friend in Jabariya Jodi

bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana is all set to play Parineeti Chopra's childhood friend and neighbour in Prashant Singh's directorial debut, Jabariya Jodi. The actor is all set to join the Jabariya Jodi cast in Lucknow to kickstart the shoot.

On expressing his view on his character, Aparshakti said, "I play Parineeti's neighbour and childhood friend who is in love with her. It is unconditional, and everything in his life revolves around her. We have just started shooting and I am looking forward to more."

Apart from shooting in the City of Nawabs, the whole cast of Jabariya Jodi is also in the mode of wanderlust. The cast is seen exploring the city for sightseeing. They were also seen binging on the city's famous kebabs and phirnis.

Previously, Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra, took to social media to announce the movie, with the release of posters. In one of the posters, Parineeti and Sidharth, the lead stars of the film, impressed the audience with their smug look of successfully kidnapping a groom.

Jabariya Jodi is based on Bihar's pakadwa vivaah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married).

Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo, Parineeti and Siddharth.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi directed by Prashant Singh is slated to release next year.

