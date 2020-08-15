Apart from Bigg Boss promo shoot, Salman Khan films three ads before dashing back to Panvel by night

His social media posts prove that Salman Khan has been enjoying the quaint life at Arpita Farms, his farmhouse in Panvel. However, the superstar had to give his daily activities of farming and trekking a break as work came calling earlier this week. Khan, who had filmed the teaser of Bigg Boss 14 in Panvel, headed to the city on Wednesday to shoot for its three promos.

A source reveals that after the teaser aired last week, Khan suggested to the channel's production team that the remaining promos be shot in Mumbai. "The team conducted the shoot at Mehboob Studios as it is a stone's throw away from Salman's Bandra residence. He arrived in the city by afternoon and shot for over three hours before heading home to meet his parents. After spending some time with his family, he headed back to Panvel at night," says the source.



Salman Khan

Each promo, though distinct in its setting, is centred on the theme of 'Time paltega', which is the tagline of the upcoming edition. "While one ad sees Salman watching a movie in a multiplex, the second is set in a spaceship and another, in a forest. It was a chroma shoot, so the background may change. The actor had four costume changes during the shoot, with his outfits designed by couturier Ashley Rebello," adds the source.

Ahead of the shoot, Khan had categorically asked for a minimal crew in adherence with the state government's guidelines. "His team members, including choreographer Saajan Singh who shoots Salman's videos, and make-up artiste Raju, were present. The entire crew was in PPE suits. The superstar is particular about social distancing and has had a discussion with the top brass at the channel to ensure that the norms will be followed inside the Bigg Boss house as well. The set of the house is currently being constructed in Film City."

