Apart from Tabu, meet the another significant character in AndhaDhun

The reason why the cat is significant to the film is that the furball will hold major secrets of Ayushmann's character from the film. Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun holds major twists and turns.

AndhaDhun poster

Sriram Raghavan directorial 'AndhaDhun' has one more central character apart from Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte who plays a pivotal role in the movie. While one would wonder who the actor is, interestingly, AndhaDhun marks the debut of a cat who made its first appearance on one of the posters with Ayushmann Khurrana and has been a constant part of the film thereon.

Previously released the quirky posters and the intriguing trailer had left the audience asking for the more. The trailer was highly appreciated by the audience and as well as from B-Town celebrities.

In his upcoming film AndhaDhun, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a blind pianist whose life goes for a toss as his paths cross with Tabu.

AndhaDhun stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress will be seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam.

AndhaDhun will mark Ayushmann's first association with the ace director, Sriram Raghavan.

The film also features Radhika Apte who lately had been getting a lot of appreciation for her work. This will be her second association with Sriram after Badlapur.

AndhaDhun revolves around the story of a blind piano artist showcasing facades of his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn as he gets caught in the world of tragedies.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, 'Andhadhun' is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, the film is slated to release on 5th October 2018.

