APMC market officer: Vegetable prices might go up if farmers' strike goes on

As part of the protest, the farmers did not supply vegetables and other eatables to the city on Friday



Pic for representation

In view of the Maharashtra farmers conducting a strike on Friday, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) said that if it continued for the next few days, then prices of vegetables might go up. As part of the protest, the farmers didn't supply vegetables and other eatables to the city.

Speaking to mid-day, Shankar Pingle, APMC market officer, said, "We got a huge stock of vegetables on Thursday night. It will be sufficient for the next two days. If the strike continues next week, then the prices of vegetables might increase. But as of now there is no such indication."

When contacted, Dr Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of the CPM-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha, said, "Last year we had started our protest on the same date. The government always gives assurances, but does nothing to fulfill our demands. Hence, once again the farmers have decided to stage a protest and tell the government that they won't stop till their demands are met."

The demands of the farmers include complete waiver of loans and electricity bills, fair wages, higher support price for their produce and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee recommendations.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates