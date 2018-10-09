Apple brings bug fixing software update to iOS 12

science-technology

The iOS 12.0.1 update is now available for download

Apple has rolled out an update to the latest released iOS 12 with bug-fixes for iPhone "XS" and "XS Max".

The iOS 12.0.1 update, introduced on Monday comes with fixes for user complaints regarding their devices not getting charged when connected to a lightning cable, not displaying subtitles in video apps and making Bluetooth unavailable.

"The software update resolves an issue that could cause iPhone 'XS' devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4GHz instead of 5GHz," the update description reads.

The iOS 12.0.1 update is now available for download.

The iPhone-maker had also recently released a minor update for the WatchOS 5 to fix the charging issue and activity-related problems that some users noted.

Apple officially introduced its 2018 line-up of iPhones and Apple Watch at an event in California earlier in September.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates