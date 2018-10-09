Search

Apple brings bug fixing software update to iOS 12

Oct 09, 2018, 21:53 IST | IANS

The iOS 12.0.1 update is now available for download

Apple brings bug fixing software update to iOS 12

Apple has rolled out an update to the latest released iOS 12 with bug-fixes for iPhone "XS" and "XS Max".

The iOS 12.0.1 update, introduced on Monday comes with fixes for user complaints regarding their devices not getting charged when connected to a lightning cable, not displaying subtitles in video apps and making Bluetooth unavailable.

"The software update resolves an issue that could cause iPhone 'XS' devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4GHz instead of 5GHz," the update description reads.

The iOS 12.0.1 update is now available for download.

The iPhone-maker had also recently released a minor update for the WatchOS 5 to fix the charging issue and activity-related problems that some users noted.

Apple officially introduced its 2018 line-up of iPhones and Apple Watch at an event in California earlier in September.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

appletech news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Navratri 2018: Top Garba - Dandiya spots you must visit in Mumbai!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK