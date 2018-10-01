Apple executive's wife snubs Arvind Kejrival over 'Hindu' tweet

national

The Delhi chief minister, in a bid to hit out at the BJP, had put up the controversial post on Twitter a day after Vivek Tiwari was shot dead

Samajwadi Party workers and family members of Vivek Tiwari during his funeral, in Lucknow. Pic/PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is no stranger to controversy. And on Sunday, he kicked up another one — in trying to take a dig at BJP, he tried to communalise the death of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, who was shot dead in Lucknow by a constable of UP Police on Saturday.

Kejriwal's tweet on how or why Vivek ended up being killed despite being a Hindu has not gone down well with his widow Kalpana. "He does not know what I am going through. No politics should be played over my husband's death. Please do not connect everything to faith and religion," she said.

Vivek was shot dead when he allegedly refused to stop his car in the UP capital's Gomti Nagar neighbourhood. Two constables have been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the deceased's colleague, Sana Khan, who has poked holes in police's claim that the shooting was in self-defence.

"The police had no reason for coming and shouting at us. They may have misunderstood the presence of a lady in the car. It made no sense of what they did and why they did it. My statements have been misrepresented. It wasn't that I felt like a bullet has been fired (as reported by some media), but in reality, a bullet was fired..."

The police have set up a special investigation team (SIT). In Gorakhpur, Adityanath said the guilty won't be spared and, if needed, the CBI will be asked to probe.

Tiwari cremated in Lucknow

Tiwari was cremated yesterday at Bhaisakund in presence of state minister Brijesh Pathak, local MLA Ashutosh Tondon and others. Pathak said, "It's an unfortunate incident... We will try to fast track the case."

SP wants Yogi's resignation

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has called for Yogi Adityanath's resignation. "It's very unfortunate and can't imagine how such an incident took place. But what else will you expect from BJP govt? There have been numerous fake encounters," he said.

