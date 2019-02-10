Apple, Google receive flak for hosting misogynistic app

international

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and a women's rights activist urged Apple and Google reconsider hosting the app, adding that the two tech giants did not respond to its requests for comment

Apple and Google are facing criticism from human rights activists for hosting an app that allows men in Saudi Arabia to track and control women's movements. According to a report in Insider on Friday, the app called "Absher" allows men to give women permission to travel, and also get SMS when a woman uses her passport at the border.

For making the apps available on Google Play and Apple's App Store, the US-based tech giants have been accused of facilitating misogyny and helping "enforce gender apartheid".

Under Saudi law, it is essential for women to have a legal "guardian" who can restrict her travel. While Absher - a government service- offers other functions like paying parking fines, its travel features have been targeted by activists.

