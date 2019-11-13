App-ly for this

This Friday, ditch the regular spots on Hill Road and try your luck with this exclusive gig featuring 24-year-old DJ Sahil Sharma, better known as Zaeden. All you need to do is download and create a profile on Bumble, a networking and dating app, match with the "An evening with Zaeden" profile and RSVP to win the chance to attend the show.

AT Lilt, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

ON November 15, 9 pm onwards (gig) November 14 (last day for in-app giveaway)

CALL 8928936041

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates