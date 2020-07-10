AR Rahman on Dil Bechara: Film's soundtrack has been carefully curated

There is no formula to composing music; it depends on what appeases the heart," says AR Rahman as he gears up for the release of his next film offering, Dil Bechara. Mukesh Chhabra's directorial venture will be the last cinematic outing of leading man Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide recently. The Oscar-winning composer hence understands that the film will be special for the actor's fans. "When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present them to the director. It was a great experience collaborating with Mukesh on this film; his enthusiasm is infectious. This album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant," says the composer, who set the melody to lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya's words.

Being presented by Sony Music India, the soundtrack releases today, and has a mix of numbers based on friendship, and love.

An assorted bunch of artistes including Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupathi and Jonita Gandhi, among others, are part of the album, that releases today. Chhabra says, "Rahman beautifies the narrative and takes it forward. I can only hope that listeners enjoy the music."

Dil Bechara, also featuring Sanjana Sanghi, will stream on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

