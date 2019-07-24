Arbaaz Khan on Dabangg 3: Audience pressure is a good sign

bollywood

Undeterred that Salman Khan's last two outings didn't match expectations, Arbaaz Khan indicates he'll bounce back with Dabangg 3

Arbaaz Khan

Before the year winds to a close, Salman Khan will return to the big screen as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3. The superstar is currently shooting for the cop drama in Phaltan, Maharashtra, under the supervision of director Prabhudheva. Even as his detractors argued that his last two releases — Bharat and Race 3 (2018) — did not match box-office expectations, brother and Dabangg producer Arbaaz Khan is certain that the third edition will see Salman at his best.

Quiz him if Dabangg 3 comes with high pressure riding on it, he says, "If there is audience pressure, it's a good sign. It shows that people have expectations from you; it implies that the audience is eagerly waiting for the latest edition of the franchise," says Arbaaz, who had helmed the second instalment.

Also Read: Mahesh Manjrekar on Saiee's stint in Dabangg 3: Felt proud and emotional

If the stupendous success of Dabangg in 2010 gave cinephiles a franchise to look forward to, the Abhinav Kashyap-directed venture also gave the superstar an iconic character who is much loved for his quirks and bravado. With the latest edition having two parallel tracks — one in the present day with Sonakshi Sinha, and another tracing the backstory of Chulbul Pandey — Arbaaz says the plot offers them room to delve deeper into the character. "You can't change Chulbul Pandey too much because the audience likes him the way he is. But since the movie is also a prequel, we have added a few more traits to his character."

Also Read: Watch: Salman Khan posts video in 'old fashioned' way

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates