Arbaaz Khan on Sridevi Bungalow: Voiced my concern to makers before signing film

Arbaaz Khan says he greenlit Sridevi Bungalow only after he was assured movie wasn't cashing in on actor's tragic death

Besides making news for being 'wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier's Bollywood launchpad, Sridevi Bungalow has hit headlines owing to the controversy surrounding it. After the film's trailer dropped online, Boney Kapoor slapped a legal notice on the makers, alleging that the film appeared to cash in on his late wife and actor Sridevi's untimely death.

While the film's title was a bone of contention, he also questioned the sequence in the trailer that depicted an actor drowning in a bathtub. Arbaaz Khan, who plays a Bollywood superstar in the thriller, says that he agreed to be part of the project only after he was convinced that the makers had honest intentions.

"Almost 80 per cent of the film was shot when they approached me for a special appearance. Although I loved my role, I had reservations regarding the film considering [it was mired in] controversies. I voiced my concern to them as I didn't want to be associated with a project that may take undue advantage of something so unfortunate. But they guaranteed me that they weren't doing anything wrong. They even told me that they had registered the title before the demise of Sridevi. The makers sent me press clippings and interviews of the cast where they had clarified their stand," explains the actor.

