Arbaaz Khan to marry girlfriend Giorgia Andriani?

Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Georgia Andriani

Buzz is Arbaaz Khan is all set to get hitched for the second time. Those in the know say that things are almost official between him and ladylove Giorgia Andriani. She accompanied him to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita Khan Sharma's home. Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika Arora was also present.

But two share cordial relations and the presence of Giorgia in the house did not make it awkward either for Arbaaz or her. The actor-producer has been stepping out with Giorgia everywhere. It is said that he will pop the question soon and the Khandaan approves of her. Looks like wedding bells are all set to ring in Galaxy Apartments in the coming months.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's divorce shocked one and all. They were one of the most loved and strongest couples in Bollywood and their divorce came as a shock to their fans. The couple split after 17 years of marriage, but continue to remain friends. Malaika attends all the functions and parties held at the Khan residence and the family members are also very fond of her.

With Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan too spending time with Giorgia, seems like things are getting smoother here!

