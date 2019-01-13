Archit, Siddhant reach badminton semis
Archit Baware and Siddhant Shankar scored hard-fought wins to advance in the boys' U-15 semi-final of the Manora Academy Junior Badminton Tournament.
In the quarter-final, Archit defeated Shyam Gawankar 21-18, while Siddhant got the better of Vir Saraiya 21-14 at Bombay Gymkhana on Saturday.
In the girls' under-13 match, Rhea Vedu tamed Alisa Chettiar 21-8, while Mythili Deshpande went past Nyra Devnani 21-19.
