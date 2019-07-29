Architect claims doctor molested her because of her caste

crime

The incident came to light on Saturday after the woman and her father approached Khadak police and lodged an FIR against Dr Amit Gandhi, 40. The Khadak police arrested the doctor late on Saturday

Representational picture

A 23-year-old architect has complained to the police that a doctor first asked about her caste and then molested her. He has been charged under the Atrocities Act. The incident came to light on Saturday after the woman and her father approached Khadak police and lodged an FIR against Dr Amit Gandhi, 40. The Khadak police arrested the doctor late on Saturday.

Senior Inspector Bharat Jadhav of Khadak police station said, "The incident took place on Friday evening when the woman and her mother went to the doctor's clinic. The woman claimed she was embarrassed when the doctor asked her questions about her ailment, piles, in front of other patients. Later she claimed that he touched her chest and molested her as she was from a lower caste. She claimed the doctor also made a derogatory remark about her caste."

Dr Gandhi's wife Dr Prachi said, "I was prescribing medicines to another patient while the woman was being checked by my husband. What was objectionable about being asked about one's ailment? If she was molested, why didn't she inform me then? She had spoken to me after the consultation and thanked me for the treatment. We never ever ask patients about their caste."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates