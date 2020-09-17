Are Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria coming together for a film?

Tara Sutaria, who began her career in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 and did Marjaavaan in the same year, is now gearing up for another thriller, Ek Villain 2, which also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani. On the other hand is Aditya Roy Kapur, who reinvented himself with the blockbuster success of Aashiqui 2.

And after the success of Malang this year, things are looking to perk up again. Pinkvilla has now reported that the duo is uniting for a film tentatively titled Om. A source close to the portal said, "Tara has been approached for the Ahmed Khan film opposite Adi. She has liked the story but she is yet to sign on the dotted line."

It added, "It all depends on her schedule and the dates that Adi and Ahmed decide to shoot the film on. The film is tentatively titled Om. It's a high octane actioner and will also have Tara playing a pivotal action-oriented role."

Coming to Tara Sutaria, she's also doing a film titled Tadap, the remake of the Southern blockbuster, RX100, this film is directed by Milan Luthria and is the launchpad for Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty. Kapur, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with London Dreams in 2009 and did films like Action Replayy, Guzaarish, Aashiqui 2, Daawat-E-Ishq, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalank, Malang, and Sadak 2.

Kapur will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra, and will stream on Netflix.

