Is actor Satyadeep Mishra spending lockdown with Masaba Gupta in Goa?

Masaba Gupta is one of the biggest names when it comes to the world of fashion. While her bold outfits and chic style sense speak volumes about her talent and business acumen, she chooses to keep her personal life private.

Masaba has never spoken about her relationships and while she may have publicly announced her separation from her husband Madhu Mantena, she has otherwise always kept her private life low-key. Now, a report in Mumbai Mirror states that she is spending her lockdown in Goa with actor Satyadeep Mishra. Her recent comments on his Instagram post suggest she may have found love again.

When Satyadeep took to his Instagram account to share a candid shot of himself, Gupta called him 'My handsome' and also dropped an emoji and a heart in the next comment. Have a look at his post right here:

And here are her comments:

It seems they're likely to spend their time together in Goa till the lockdown continues.

