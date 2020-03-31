Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt living together?

There's tattle that Alia Bhatt has moved into Ranbir Kapoor's home. It is said the couple decided to spend time together during the lockdown. Those in the know say Bhatt shifted as soon as the stay-at-home announcement was made.

Bhatt's recent posts have added credence to the rumours. She shared pictures of Kapoor's pet pooches, Lionel and Nido, and wrote, "Time to show off some photography... uff (sic)."

Earlier, she posted a photograph of filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt and wrote, "Miss you dad (sic)."

There's also talk that the couple has been spotted together within RK's building complex. What do you think? Have Bollywood's hottest couple moved in together, at least for the time being?

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will be seen in a movie together titled Brahmastra. Brahmastra is a sci-fi fantasy trilogy series directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film is rumoured to be based on the legendary character of Lord Shiva.

