Are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone going to have a Sindhi wedding?

Buzz is that Ranveer Singh's folks are keen on a typical Sindhi wedding, replete with traditional customs, including Saanth, which has friends and relatives tearing the groom's clothes

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

If the grapevine is to be believed, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have begun the countdown to their nuptials in November. Buzz is that Ranveer's folks are keen on a typical Sindhi wedding, replete with traditional customs, including Saanth, which has friends and relatives tearing the groom's clothes.

Reportedly, when asked recently about the big day, Deepika had offered a safe reply, "You will know soon." Online fans have been busy discussing the impending wedding. There has been a buzz about the ceremony being held on foreign shores, but those in the know say it will be in Bengaluru and Mumbai. There have also been reports that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have requested their wedding guests to not carry mobile phones at their wedding venue.

Rumours about them tying the knot in November 2018 has been doing the rounds ever since their family took a vacation to the Maldives. In fact, on Neha Dhupia's chat show, where Deepika had appeared with sister Anisha Padukone, she was asked to flaunt her ring finger, to check if there was a tan there. Voila! the tan was right there. This was amidst their engagement rumours post the Maldives trip.

Deepika and Ranveer's love-story sparked on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela (2013). Their chemistry spit fire on screen, thus making them the ideal couple. In between, there were rumours of their relationship hitting a rough patch. However, their public display of affection managed to quash these rumours. The couple's social media admiration for each other is on its peak these days. Well, let's wait for an official confirmation from the couple.

