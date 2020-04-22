Are Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani staying together? Krishna Shroff spills the beans!

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship has been the talk of the town ever since both the actors joined the Hindi film industry. They both have been spotted together multiple times together by their fans and the paparazzi on lunches and dinners and movie screenings. And the duo has also got the company of Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff a lot of times. Not just that, even Disha and Krishna share a great bond and keep uploading their pictures and videos on social media.

And now, talking to Mumbai Mirror, Krishna has spilled the beans on Disha, her relationship with Tiger, and if they both are staying together during the lockdown. Let's hear the answer of the third question first. She says, "She isn't, but she lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes." So here's hoping there are no more rumours floating around about this news since it has been cleared once and for all. Coming to her relationship with Tiger, she was candid on this question too.

"Tiger and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her," says Krishna. Speaking about her own thoughts on the lockdown and the fact that she's staying with her beau Eban Hyams, she says, "As long as we have a roof over our head and food on the table, I can't complain. Staying with him (Eban) makes the lockdown easier, hope he can be with his family when the restrictions are relaxed."

Also, it was reported that Jackie Shroff is stuck at their farmhouse between Pune and Lonavala. To this, Krishna states, "He went there for the weekend just before the lockdown. It has been tough but we are in touch." Here's hoping the actor is safe and sound and returns soon!

