Are you afraid of the dark?

Then, this dark room story-telling session could be your safe space to overcome the fear, as you listen and share anonymously

Participants at a previous edition of the dark room

When an online platform for crowdsourced personal stories started receiving anonymous stories in their inbox that deserved a stage, they thought of coming up with a way in which the storyteller wouldn't have to worry about the consequences. And hence, Kahaaniya — Dark Room Edition — a fully curated storytelling show by Tape A Tape where the tellers share their stories in front of an audience in a dark room without revealing their identities, was born.

After a successful debut in the city a few months ago, they are back this Friday. "Over the last few years, we've realised how truly liberating it can be to share a personal story in front of people. However, some stories are complicated and sharing them is not always easy. Sometimes, sharing a story comes with its set of consequences. Storytellers feel liberated and empowered while the audience experiences something so unique and honest that they walk out with a fresh perspective," says co-founder Ali Hussain.



Ali Hussain

The previous edition had people sharing stories about sexual abuse, sexual desires, coming out of the closet and confessing things they have done that they aren't proud of. "At the last event, we had boy talk about being abused by someone in his family while growing up. It can be anything you wouldn't otherwise share in front of an audience. The stories don't necessarily have to be dark and intense. This one time we even had a funny story about sex gone wrong," adds Hussain.



Kopal Khanna

The stage is entirely dark; the team does a recce and thorough planning to ensure smooth sailing minus light of any kind. They are also particular about maintaining anonymity, and so they ask the audience to submit their phones inside sealed envelopes before entering the venue. Light from mobiles can cause distraction, since this is a completely immersive experience. They also have separate passages for people to come in and leave. To make sure that the audience isn't uncomfortable sitting in the dark for two hours straight, they switch on the lights after every story.

On July 26, 9 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call 9619962969

Cost Rs 349

