Are you ready to see Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz together in a music video?

Jacqueline Fernandez, in 2016, featured in the thunderous and pulsating music video, GF BF, and even lent her soothing voice to the same. And now, it seems time has come for her to feature in another music video very soon. And this time, giving her company is another star, Asim Riaz, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13.

Talking about the song to Mumbai Mirror, the Kick actress spoke, "It has been turned into a peppy track through which we will be narrating an engaging story. Shabina Khan, who is choreographing it, has given me some desi steps and traditional moves but at the same time it will be modern, too."

She added, "Shabina has been helping me perfect my moves and expressions. We have been rehearsing diligently to get every nuance right and I'm really looking forward to working with Asim for the first time. It's a passion project for me." Fernandez did a special song with Prabhas last year for Saaho and it was touted to be the most expensive song ever. What kind of scale and grandeur can we expect this time around?

She even took to her Instagram account and shared a quirky picture with Riaz and wrote- Here we go. Take a look:

Well, what kind of music video are you expecting? Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan, and Sonam Kapoor, all have featured in some stylish and highly memorable music videos. Will Fernandez and Riaz also collaborate well? Let's see!

