Are you ready to witness a virtual music festival by Armaan Malik, Naezy, Shalmali, and others?

Armaan Malik, Naezy, Shalmali, Akasa Singh, Monica Dogra, and Arjun Kanungo are coming together for a virtual music festival. The musicians will perform live on their respective Instagram accounts on

March 29 from 5 pm till midnight. Each artiste will render tracks for 30 minutes. The line-up also includes Lisa Mishra, Zaeden, Lost Stories, Akull, Anuv Jain, Jonita Gandhi, DJ Chetas, Akanksha Dhandari, and Ankur Tewari. Says Malik, "We will cheer everyone up with our songs and also spread awareness about the current scenario." Adds Naezy, "We have to keep the audience entertained...­ ­wherever and whenever."

This is indeed a fantastic and innovative initiative by all the singers to make sure that all the fans across the nation are hooked to their performances. It also must be said that all the singers who are performing live on Instagram for fans need to be lauded for doing this. This is the time when all of us are struggling with the Coronavirus pandemic and need to be at our homes.

Amidst the 21-day lockdown, all we can do is watch web-series, television, or listen to music or even chat with fans via FaceTime. However, listening to music and experiencing concerns on our mobile phones is also something that sounds exciting and exhilarating. Waiting for this one!

