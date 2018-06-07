Argentina cancels Israel friendly over threat to Lionel Messi

"The will of values, ethics and the message of sport had triumphed today, and the red card had been lifted in Israel's face by cancelling this match."



Lionel Messi

Argentina have pulled out of a friendly against Israel in Jerusalem, citing what it called threats and provocations against Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. The two sides were due to meet on Saturday at the Teddy Kollek stadium in the Israeli city.

The Palestinian FA — which had called on Argentina to pull out of the game — said in a statement that the friendly had been called off. "The president of the Palestinian Federation of Football General Gabriel Rajoub confirmed that the Argentine Football Federation cancelled his game with Israel's team... on the land of Jerusalem, as a result of the efforts of the Palestinians with the assistance of regional and international federations.

"The will of values, ethics and the message of sport had triumphed today, and the red card had been lifted in Israel's face by cancelling this match." Meanwhile, Israel lashed out at Argentina's national football team over the cancellation of the match.

