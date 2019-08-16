Argentine footballer dances on Baazigar O Baazigar with Indian actress

football

Argentine footballer Roberto Pereyra danced on the Shah Rukh Khan song as a tribute to Watford City FC's Indian fans on India's Independence Day.

A screengrab of Roberto Pereyra dancing with Radhika Bangia (Pic/ Watford City FC Facebook handle)

Profession Argentinian footballer Roberto Pereyra, who plays for Watford FC in the Premier League proved that he can also hold his ground while dancing to Bollywood songs. In a video posted by the Watford City FC social media handles, Roberto Pereyra is seen shaking a leg on Shah Rukh Khan's cult classic 'Baazigar O Baazigar with Indian actress and YouTuber Radhika Bangia.

Roberto Pereyra is an Argentine footballer who plays for the English Premier League club Watford and the Argentina national team. A right-footed player, his preferred position is as a midfielder or as a centre forward. Due to his versatility, he is capable of playing a variety of positions such as left or right-wing, central midfield, attacking midfield or second striker.

In another news concerning an English Premier League club, Manchester City have been found guilty by FIFA of breaking the rules on international transfer and registration of players aged under 18, world football's governing body announced on Tuesday.

The Premier League champions could have faced a transfer ban, but instead FIFA's Disciplinary Committee fined City 370,000 Swiss Francs (339,000 euros or $379,000).

A FIFA statement said that the punishment "took into account the fact that Manchester City FC accepted its responsibility".

While confirming they were willing to accept the fine, City claimed the problems occurred before FIFA clarified the rules.

The club said in a statement that the fine concerned "the international transfer of players under the age of 18, particularly in relation to their trial periods and participation in friendly games."

"The club accepts responsibility for the breaches which arose as a result of misinterpretation of the regulations in question. All of the breaches occurred before December 2016 when guidance on the interpretation of the provisions was issued, since which date Manchester City has been fully compliant."

With inputs from AFP

